Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $984,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Leverty Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Fairfield University raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 474,631 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 419,282 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

