KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Up 10.9% – Should You Buy?

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01). 86,194,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 52,949,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Up 12.3%

The firm has a market cap of £101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,213.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.60.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

