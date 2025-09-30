Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.30 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

