Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Bought by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

DFAE opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

