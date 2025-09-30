Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $69,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,104,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,773,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

