Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Stake Raised by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 715,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

