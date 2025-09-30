Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $615.26. The stock has a market cap of $733.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.