Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02). Approximately 21,955,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 14,047,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Mila Resources Stock Down 14.1%

The firm has a market cap of £7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mila Resources

In related news, insider Mark Stephenson bought 2,857,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £28,571.42. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources (LSE: MILA) is an exploration company focused on advancing high-potential gold and copper mining projects across proven mining regions.

The Yarrol Project, the Company’s flagship asset located in Queenslan’s South-east Goldfields, comprises a 20km mineralised corridor with demonstrated potential for both gold and copper, with exploration campaigns currently underway to expand and define this high-priority target with mineralisation present along its strike.

Mila’s other prominent project, the Kathleen Valley Gold Project, is situated on the world-renowned Norseman-Wiluna Orogenic Belt, and is a multi-mineral endowed project providing Mila with exposure to both gold, copper, and additional lithium -bearing systems identified in the surround region.

