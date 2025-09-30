Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 778,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $91,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 791,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.