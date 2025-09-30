Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,004 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,042,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,583.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 176,652 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,951,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $93.81.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

