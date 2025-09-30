JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

