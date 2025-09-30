Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $348.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,180 shares of company stock valued at $762,882. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

