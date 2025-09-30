NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $13,675,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,233,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,662,235.02. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Friday, September 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $13,272,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $13,320,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $13,425,750.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $12,772,500.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.72, for a total value of $13,329,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $12,728,250.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $12,801,000.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 61.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 111,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 4,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.