Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12,012.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $124.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

