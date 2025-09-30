Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,936,000 after buying an additional 302,864 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 13.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,498,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after buying an additional 299,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,919,000 after buying an additional 332,592 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 109.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,038,000 after buying an additional 1,265,830 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after buying an additional 2,205,238 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Capital One Financial lowered GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $20,017,307.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,798.47. This represents a 84.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,001.12. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,219,171 shares of company stock valued at $59,495,444. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.25 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

