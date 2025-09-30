Strategy Inc $MSTR Holdings Lowered by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 42,473.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,973,000 after buying an additional 238,702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,452,000 after buying an additional 113,752 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,391,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Strategy by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,373,000 after buying an additional 70,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 1st quarter worth about $17,352,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total transaction of $13,047,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,107.22. The trade was a 71.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.50.

Strategy Stock Up 5.6%

MSTR stock opened at $326.42 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $157.02 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 3.82.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

