JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Stake Raised by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JBND opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.