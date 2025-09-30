Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

