Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,790,000 after buying an additional 1,302,845 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

