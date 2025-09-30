7,816 Shares in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF $MSTX Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTX opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.77 million and a PE ratio of -129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $220.99.

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

