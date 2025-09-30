Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by LifeGoal Wealth Advisors

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

