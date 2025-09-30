Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,441,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 185,187 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 716,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,764,000 after acquiring an additional 137,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 832,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 202,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 736,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $256.22.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile



Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

