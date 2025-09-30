Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Position Lifted by LifeGoal Wealth Advisors

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,425,367,000 after acquiring an additional 785,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,922,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 978.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 397,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 360,350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,807,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,102,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

