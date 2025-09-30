13,729 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO Acquired by Presper Financial Architects LLC

Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Presper Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 117,881 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.60. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

