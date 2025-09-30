Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. $CIVB

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 28.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CIVB shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson set a $26.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Darci L. Congrove purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,562.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,562.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Dutton acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,742 shares of company stock valued at $307,978 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.6%

CIVB opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.76. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

