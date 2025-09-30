Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

