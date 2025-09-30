Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Packaging Corporation of America makes up approximately 4.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.27% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $45,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after acquiring an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after acquiring an additional 618,956 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 367,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.1%

PKG opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PKG

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.