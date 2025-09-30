JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $101,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

