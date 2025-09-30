Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Bought by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,963 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,900 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,516.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,360 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

