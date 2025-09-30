iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $47,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.10. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.