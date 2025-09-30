Gleason Group Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.5%

CVX stock opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

