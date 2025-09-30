Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 565.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 46,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 39,248 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

