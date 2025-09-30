Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 737 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

NYSE LNG opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.72. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $177.79 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

