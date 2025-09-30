iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IEF stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.