Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $1.43 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 112.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Paycom Software by 135.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $218.08 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.82 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.