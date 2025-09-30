Bennett Selby Investments LP Trims Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $235.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.46. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

