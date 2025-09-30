Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $203.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.04. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $233.00 price target on PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

