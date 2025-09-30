Bennett Selby Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $598.73 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $576.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.07.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

