Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Knife River by 31,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 501.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNF shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Knife River Trading Up 0.7%

Knife River stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Knife River Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%.Knife River’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.