Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in APi Group Corporation $APG

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in APi Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,249,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,073,000 after buying an additional 621,761 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,783 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,445,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,507,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,521,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at $688,254,885.60. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of APG stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

