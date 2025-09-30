Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 2.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $159.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

