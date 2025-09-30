Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 1,082 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Docusign were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,890,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 318,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Docusign by 372.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 809.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Docusign Trading Up 0.8%

Docusign stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Beer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $36,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,094.72. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $790,197.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 112,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,496. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,628 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.