V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

