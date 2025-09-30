Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 530.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 425.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in AON by 64.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.69.

Shares of AON stock opened at $354.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.47. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

