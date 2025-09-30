Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,462.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.63.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $426.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.76 and a 200 day moving average of $395.20. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

