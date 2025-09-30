Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,330,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,662.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

