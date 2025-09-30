Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 386,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 82.5% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE C opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.