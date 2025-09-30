Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 386,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 82.5% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

