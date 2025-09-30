V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $804.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 target price (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

