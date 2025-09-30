Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.