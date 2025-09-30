Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 403 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CocaCola by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,489,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,548,000 after buying an additional 3,737,646 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

